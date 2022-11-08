Student drowns in river during boat ride

Nashik

A trainee student from Chandori-Saikheda went missing in river Godavari during a boat ride on Monday morning. As soon as the information about the drowning of the student was spread in the area, Chandori disaster management team rushed to the spot and started search operation for the drowned student.

The missing student has been identified as Ravindra Balkrishna Bhoir (20, resident of Chatori). He is a student of a college in Saikheda. He is understood to be a resident of Chatori.

As per the last reports came in, the disaster management team of Chandori was working at the incident site along with the teams of Saykheda police and Chandori police.

The student is a boating trainee in Godavari river basin. He was practicing boating in the river bed where the tragedy took place. The water level of Godavari river was about 50 feet deep at the mishap site, informed by the disaster management team.