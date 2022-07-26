Student denied admission in ZP school, probe ordered

NASHIK: A student was denied admission to the Zilla Parishad School Janori in Dindori taluka on the pretext of the increasing number of students in Class III. District’s education officer Dr Machhindra Kadam has ordered a probe into the matter and demanded a report for the same.

Villagers and public representatives have often complained about the school’s headmaster stating the students’ education is being severely affected due to the unacceptable attitude of the headmaster, and even the school’s development is stunted for the past nine to ten years.

Villagers and the school management committee have demanded the headmaster’s transfer as the students and teachers are suffering since years. As stated by the villagers, the school’s headmaster is unable to manage the school and every day, nine to ten complaints arise against him. Even group education officers spoke to him repeatedly but to no avail.

Even village representatives asked him to transfer as per his convenience. However, as the principal belongs to category 1, he doesn’t pay heed to anyone. Due to his obstinacy, the students’ future is getting affected regularly.

The chief executive officer should take strict action and transfer the headmaster for the school’s growth and development as he doesn’t even allow the school management committee to take any action. Even the school management committee has complained to the group education officer regarding the vindictive nature of the headmaster. While he favours some teachers, he frightens the other set of teachers who complain against him. Teachers, students, school staff, and even the parents are tired of regular complaints and the school’s poor management.

District Education Officer Dr Machhindra Kadam has asserted that serious action will be taken against the headmaster of Zilla Parishad School in Janori village and has ordered the Dindori’s group education officer to conduct a thorough investigation and submit a proposal.