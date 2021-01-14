Strong India would act as counter-balance to China: US

<p><strong>NEW DELHI: </strong>The United States has made it’s policy clear that India is among the select few of its allies that Washington wants to encourage and strengthen to check-mate China in Indo-Pacific.</p><p>A Strategy Document ‘The United States Strategic Framework for the Indo-Pacific’, de-classified by the White House, says ‘’a strong India, in cooperation with like-minded countries, would act as a counter-balance to China’’. It reflects the importance of supporting allies’ and partners’ complementary approaches to regional engagement.</p><p>These approaches include India’s Security and Growth for All Regions A Free and Open Indo-Pacific policy, Japan’s Free and Open Indo Pacific concept, Australia’s Indo-Pacific concept, the Republic of Korea’s New Southern Policy, Taiwan’s New Southbound Policy and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations’ (ASEAN) Outlook on the Indo-Pacific, a statement issued by US National Security Advisor (NSA) Robert C. O’Brien said.</p><p>The Framework Document says ‘’India’s preferred partner on security issues is the United States. The two cooperate to preserve maritime security and counter Chinese influence in South and South Asia. India remains pre-eminent in Southeast Asia and other regions of mutual concern. India maintains the capacity to counter border provocations by China.’’</p><p>It says India remains pre-eminent in South Asia and takes the leading role in maintaining Indian Ocean security, increases engagement with Southeast Asia and expands its economic, defence and diplomatic cooperation with other US allies and partners in the region.’’</p><p>It also says the US objective in South Asia is to ‘’accelerate India’s rise and capacity to serve as a net provider of security and a Major Defence Partner, solidify an enduring strategic partnership with India underpinned by a strong Indian military able to collaborate with the United States and our partners in the region to address shared interests.’’</p>