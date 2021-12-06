Strive hard to revive Marathi: Pawar

NASHIK: The well-organised 94th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan concluded yesterday on a grand note with good response from the literary world and literature lovers besides common Nashikites. Speaking at the concluding function, MP Sharad Pawar, who was the Chief Guest said that the literary luminaries should strive to revive the Marathi language, which is the legacy of self-respect, especially the role of rulers is important.

Former Justice Narendra Chapalgaonkar, Assembly Dy Speaker Narhari Zirwal, Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat, Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, President of Marathi Sahitya Mahamandal Kautikrao Thale-Patil were present. Speaking further MP Pawar said political will is necessary to bring glory back to Marathi. The state government should take up the programme for the revival of Marathi.

"While praising his mother tongue, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj wrote his own seal (Rajmudra) in Sanskrit without writing in Persian. Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, Savitribai Phule, Mahadev Govind Ranade, Agarkar, Dr. Many like Ambedkar and Savarkar served Marathi literature in the independence struggle. The work done by Swatantryaveer Savarkar for the freedom struggle is very remarkable. Nashik residents cannot disregard Savarkar," Pawar said.

Chapalgaonkar stresses on use of Marathi Saying that the use of the Marathi language should be increased in public affairs, former justice Narendra Chapalgaonkar lamented that speaking in Kannada and Bengali is insisted by their respective states but this is not the same case with Marathi. Marathi people in Mumbai speak in Hindi. Signs of many shops are now seen in Devnagari.

However, when we enter the shop, we leave our mother tongue outside the shop and we start speaking Hindi. It will only grow if we speak our mother tongue, so from now on, we should make it a habit to speak in our mother tongue no matter which the city is. The decision of the government to make the Marathi language compulsory in education should be appreciated. He demanded that Bank transactions should be brought in Marathi in line with Andhra Pradesh.

Next Sammelan within four months at Udgir The 95th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan will be held at Udgir in Marathwada where four languages are spoken and the Marathi dialect is different that of the original Marathi. The confluence of four languages will take place in Udgir, informed Sahitya Mahamandal president Thale-Patil After four or five years, Mr. Bhujbal should call us. We will definitely consider a literary convention here again, he reiterated.

Resolutions