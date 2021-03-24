Stricter rules in containment zones: Mandhare

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: In order to prevent the spread of Corona, the administration and the police department will jointly enforce the rules of the containment zone in those areas where positive cases surface, said District Collector Suraj Mandhare. He was speaking at a meeting of the heads of the Disaster Management Centre, held on Monday in the central hall of the collectorate. </p>.<p>Municipal Commissioner Kailas Jadhav, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Lina Bansod, Deputy Commissioner of Police Barkund, Additional Superintendent of Police Sharmishtha Walawalkar and District Civil Surgeon Dr Ratna Ravkhande were present. Mandhare said it is the responsibility of every citizen to curb the growing spread of Corona. </p><p>Therefore, the people of the place where the containment zone will be declared must follow all the COVID-19 guidelines. Police officers will be appointed as in the past for the implementation of rules in the containment zone. The area will also be mapped and barcoded. District Collector Mandhare instructed the chief officers to submit daily reports of testing and tracking to bring the cases under control in rural areas. </p><p><strong>Visit to rural areas </strong></p><p>In rural areas, where the number of Corona patients is higher, all the necessary health facilities will be reviewed by visiting the talukas. The center operators should immediately notify if a patient with Corona-like symptoms is found among the patients being examined in the HRCT centre. The District Collector also reviewed the oxygen supply in the city and district and vaccination in the district.</p>