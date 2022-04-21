Stricter rules at Godaghat

NASHIK: The municipal administration has plunged into action following commissioner Ramesh Pawar’s ‘autorickshaw’ tour at Godaghat to review the prevailing situation. With this, the administration has banned the sale of other materials, and food items exempting pooja material.

Only the vendors of pooja items will be allowed to go directly to the Gangaghat area to sell their products. Other food and beverage vendors have been warned of stern action if they are found selling their items at the Godaghat. “In such a situation, their goods and foodstuffs will be confiscated,” it warned and further added that a full-time municipal team will be deployed in the area to act against the encroachers.

Two days ago, newly appointed Municipal Commissioner and Administrator of Nashik Municipal Corporation Ramesh Pawar toured various parts of the city by rickshaw for about three hours. During his whirlwind tour, he instructed the administration about the encroachments by hawkers and peddlers in Gangaghat, Ramkund and Panchavati areas.

After the commissioner's visit, the municipal administration is in an action mood from today, and only the vendors of pooja items are allowed for sale at Godaghat. After accepting the charge of Nashik Municipal Corporation, Pawar has kick-started work. He has taken various measures to speed up the work of the administration and is constantly reviewing it.