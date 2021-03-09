Stricter restrictions in the district

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: Considering the increasing number of Corona cases in Nashik, restrictions have further been tightened with the declaration of partial lockdown in Nashik district. Accordingly, all the shops, except those of essential services, medical and hospitals, will remain closed from 7 pm to 7 am. The orders will remain in force for an indefinite period, effective midnight of Tuesday (March 9). </p>.<p>Shops, hotels, bars, liquor shops will be closed after 8 pm, Mandhare said. He was speaking at a meeting held at the District Collectorate on Monday. “All schools, colleges, and coaching classes will remain closed in Nashik, Nandgaon, Niphad, and Malegaon talukas as the cases are higher in these tehsils,” ZP CEO Leena Bansod has issued orders in this connection. Schools within the municipal limits are already closed by the orders of the Municipal Commissioner. </p><p>Students will be able to attend the 10th and 12th standard classes as exams are already scheduled. However, these classes will be optional for students to attend. Exams will be held regularly if the state or national exams are pre-announced. All weekly markets will remain closed, while vegetable markets will remain open with 50% attendance. Wedding ceremonies should be completed by the 15th of this month with the permission of the police administration. </p><p>After that, public events will get completely banned. Gyms, playgrounds will continue in individual form sans assembly of people. Religious places will remain open from 7 am to 7 pm. All the religious places will remain closed on Saturday and Sunday. Public awareness campaign on Covid-19 will soon be undertaken, added Mandhare. </p><p>Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has ordered the implementation of stricter measures to prevent infection. Accordingly, all shops except medical and essential services will be closed from 7 pm to 7 am. Other restrictions have also been imposed. Citizens should cooperate. - Suraj Mandhare, District Collector.</p>