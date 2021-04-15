Stricter restrictions implemented in the district

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: The state government has decided to impose stricter restrictions for the next 15 days to break the chain of Covid-19 and to arrest Covid-19 spread. The restrictions have come into force from 8 pm on Wednesday. The district administration has made all the preparations for this. Action will be taken against those violating the restrictions. However, the situation will not remain the same as last year. Though there is permission for essential services, the local administration has the power to close such markets or shops in case of crowds. Only 25 people are allowed to attend a wedding. Earlier, 50 people were allowed. According to the new order, Corona testing for those employees who will be present at the wedding venue will be mandatory and a fine of Rs 1,000 and Rs 10,000 will be imposed against the manager for not having a certificate. Similarly, only 20 people can attend the funeral.</p><p><strong>Shops related to agriculture sector will remain open</strong></p><p>All establishments and market committees will continue to function. The farmers can take their agriculture produce and vegetables to the market committees for sale. Government has allowed to open those shops selling seeds, insecticides between 7 am to 8 pm. In case of violation of Covid-19 related norms, the concerned offices of market committees will be closed till the notification is in place.</p><p><strong>Industries to remain open</strong></p><p>The industrial sector has been excluded from the curfew which has imposed in the entire state under the Break the Chain. However, there have been some restrictions have been imposed for the smooth functioning of the industrial sector.</p><ul><li><p>Those industries which have over 500 workers should start quarantine centre </p></li><li><p> Divide lunch break timings</p></li><li><p> Isolate the positive workers </p></li><li><p>Make arrangement of stay for workers in the company campus or to arrange transport system to bring the workers</p></li><li><p>Check temperature of workers daily </p></li><li><p>There should be 50% attendance </p></li></ul><p>Those industries which will fail to above-mentioned things cannot continue their functioning. It is mandatory to abide by all the rules and conditions mentioned above, clarified regional MIDC officer Nitin Gavali.</p>