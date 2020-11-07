Strict action against those involve in black marketing of ration foodgrain: Bhujbal

<p>NASHIK : </p><p>Orders have already been issued to take action against those selling ration foodgrain at higher prices and involve in its black marketing in state as well as in district. It will not be tolerated anywhere. Officials should not think while taking an action in connection with this, ordered state Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal.</p>.<p>Bhujbal who was on district tour on Friday interacted with media persons. While replying to a question regarding smart city mission, he said that many complaints about smart city projects are being received. New cases are coming to light through various mediums. The Mayor of Nashik himself has made a complaint about this. There is definitely a substance in it. He do not make allegations without any substance, so attention will definitely be given to this, he added.</p>