Streetlights needed to avoid accidents: Patil

The Rahut Ghat is an accident-prone zone as the area witnesses accidents regularly, and many people have lost their lives in various accidents. Soma Tollway Company came up with a temporary solution for the memorandums submitted from time to time.

However, Bharatiya Jain Sanghathana’s north Maharashtra vice-president Vinod Patni submitted a memorandum two days ago to minister Pawar, demanding the installation of streetlights and a permanent measure to prevent accidents in future.

Accordingly, yesterday evening, NHAI project director Nashik, Dilip Patil, Soma Tollway Company CEO Krishna Mohan and project director Anil Sule immediately inspected the ghat and the accident-prone area. The officials assured immediate action to safeguard everyone’s health.

Deputy chairperson Dharma Devere, ex-chairman Rajendra Devere, village education committee member Uttam Devere, Chintaman Magar, Bhila Devere, Deepak Devere, and others were present at the occasion.