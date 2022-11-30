Street vending plan on the anvil

Nashik
The process for appointing a new 20-member street vendor committee (Path Vikreta Samiti) has been started by abolishing the hawkers’ committee established to reduce encroachments on the streets.
20 applications have been received for the appointment of six non-governmental members. Applications will be scrutinized soon. Municipal encroachment deputy commissioner Karuna Dahale informed that the final list will be released after that.
The municipal corporation has started the process of setting up the street vendor committee. A voter list of officially registered hawkers will be prepared and this list will be published in the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Labour.
The commissioner will be the ex-officio chairperson of the 20-member city street vendor committee. The committee will comprise of Commissioner of Police, an Executive Head of Special Planning Authority or representative, a Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), a Health Officer and a representative of a leading bank Thus, six officers will be ex-officio members of this committee.