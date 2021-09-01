STP at railway station soon

NASHIK: The authorities are preparing to commission maiden Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) at Nashik Road Railway Station, an important station in Bhusawal division. The water available at the railway station will be treated and reused for cleaning all four platforms, for watering trees and other non-drinking purposes.

This will save water and boost the environment. Nashik Road Railway Station always implements various welfare and pilot schemes. The water purification plant is expected to be commissioned in the next few days. The railway station is supplied water by Nashik Municipal Corporation. This water is used for cleaning at the railway station.

In addition, water is used for watering tree plants, besides drinking water for passengers and other uses. This experiment will help railways save water. The STP a is being constructed on the side of platform number four. Arrangements have been made at the plant to purify two lakh liters of water daily.