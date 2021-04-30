Story of a cricketer who overcame challenges

NASHIK: Cricket is my passion. I am ready to accept challenges and work hard for it. Challenges are in front of everyone. But if you believe in self asduming that ‘Our time will also come’, then definitely it will come. These are the sentiments of cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal. The story of Jaiswal, who plays for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, is unique and inspiring. He worked as hard as he could to play cricket.

He sold Panipuri while working in milk dairy. But he never gave up his dream of becoming a cricketer and never cried foul about difficulties he faced before his family. In 2020, he was bought by the Rajasthan Royals for the IPL for Rs 2.5 crore. At that time, his original price was only Rs 20 lakh. He is a native of Suriyawan village in Bhadohi district of Uttar Pradesh.

The dream of playing cricket drived him to Mumbai. He had no one in Mumbai. At that time, the family had made temporary accommodation for him in a milk dairy. Yashasvi used to work there whatever was in front of him. He used to cook for himself and at the same time also play cricket. But one day the dairyman suddenly refused to keep him on the duty. He had no other option but to leave the dairy.

He went to Azad Maidan. Performed in a match as suggested by a Sir of his acquaintance there. And finally won a tent as a maiden prize. The tent in which he stayed some time later. He also worked as a ball boy. Sold Panipuri to arrange costly chairs. Without complaining about the situation, he just kept working and playing. He is today tasting the fruit of his own hard work. He was selected by Rajasthan Royals in 2020. He was retained in 2021. He is determined not to give up playing cricket under any circumstances, no matter how many obstacles on the pitch of life.

Remarkable career