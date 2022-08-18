Stored onions rotting, farmers in trouble

Therefore, farmers are demanding the government to provide a subsidy of Rs 200 per quintal and support farmers financially.Even last year's Rabi onion crop witnessed good produce. Therefore, due to abundant supply, the prices didn’t rise much. Also, some farmers store onions to generate capital for sowing in the last stage of the Kharif season and to face financial difficulties. Even after storing onions and reducing supply, prices continued to remain low. In addition, the crop couldn’t survive in the fenced boxes for long this year.

As the government has included onion in the list of essentials, it has become difficult for the farmer to get a good market price for the crop. The farmers are in distress and suffering from financial instability. While the weight of onions stored has decreased by 25 per cent, the rate of spoilage has also increased due to prolonged storage. The quality of onions has degraded, and even NAFED (National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India) has stopped the purchase of onions.

Also, as the onions are fetching a price of Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,200 per quintal, farmers are not even able to recover the storage cost.Looking at the market price for the past two years, farmers grew onion crops in huge quantities. However, as soon as they harvested the onions, the market prices fell. The prices fell drastically this year, thus affecting the farmers’ profit margins. Farmers have no option left but to sell onions at reduced prices. They have demanded Rs 200 per quintal subsidy from the government and promotion of onion exports for better sales.