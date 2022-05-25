Stop PoP idols’ sale or face action

NASHIK: As per the public notice issued by the Nashik Municipal Corporation on its official social media site, Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Ramesh Pawar has warned of strict action against the artisans, sculptors, factory owners, traders, shopkeepers, and others found guilty of selling, creating, or importing PoP (Plaster of Paris) idols in Nashik City.

Central Pollution Control Board and Maharashtra Pollution Control Board issued orders banning the idols in the country and the state respectively in 2020. However, to generate awareness among the artisans and masses, the central board extended the deadline to January 1, 2021. On May 12, 2021, the board mandated the revised guidelines regarding the immersion of idols and banning PoP idols.

Even though the city witnessed the sale of PoP idols last year as many artisans had already prepared the idols, the scenario won’t be the same this year. The corporation will take strict action against the traders, artisans, and others, who sell, import, or create PoP idols for various festivals like Ganeshotsav, and Navratri. The corporation has even advised the citizens not to immerse the idols in Godavari River.