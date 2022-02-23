Stop illegal possession of wildlife: Garg

NASHIK: The forest department, Nashik, has warned of stricter action against unlawful possession of wildlife. The department is conducting raids at various pet shops in the city.

“Citizens should contact the Forest Department and submit it to the Deputy Conservator of Forests (Western Region) Nashik if they have wildlife species purchased from a pet shop or obtained from other sources and have wildlife species which are not registered and protected under the Wildlife Conservation Act, 1927.” appealed Deputy Conservator of Nashik (West) Pankaj Garg yesterday.

As mentioned in the release, raids are being carried out at various pet shops in Nashik city through Forest Department, Nashik (West) office. Large stocks of wildlife like turtles, parrots, hedgehogs, etc., have been found in it. The owners of the pet shops have been arrested and the details of the wildlife customers sold through them have also been obtained. Further, the forest department is preparing to conduct raids at the homes of such customers.

Citizens should take note that if any unregistered wildlife is found during the raid, strict action will be taken against them. Similarly, if any wildlife is found in the vicinity, the citizens should contact the forest department office and provide information. The informant's name will be kept confidential, said the forest official.