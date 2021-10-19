Stolen goods worth Rs. 30 lakh recovered within 30 hours

NASHIK: A team of Nashik Rural Police has arrested two people with stolen goods worth Rs.30 lakh in Surat. The team solved the case within 30 hours and arrested the accused. As per the information provided by the police, Kausher Textiles, Pulgaon, District Wardha; loaded goods worth Rs.30 lakh in an Eicher truck to transport them to Arken International Limited, Bhiwandi.

However, the goods weren’t delivered to Bhiwandi. Instead, the accused unloaded them at some other place and left the empty truck on the Mumbai-Agra road near Viholi village. Amar Bahadur Ram Singh (age - 40 yrs) lodged a complaint with the Nashik Rural Police in this regard.

Crime Investigation

As per the orders of Superintendent of Police Sachin Patil, the case was handed over to Nashik Rural Police Senior Inspector Sarika Ahirrao. By gathering information through an undercover agent, Ahirrao got a tip-off that the suspects were in Surat, Gujarat.

She sent an investigation team to Suraj based on the information she received from the agent. The team arrested Karan Dindayal Solanki and Jayesh Manohar Jain. The team also seized the stolen goods worth Rs.30,30,620 from them.

A case has been registered in Nashik Rural Police Station, and the court has remanded both the suspects in police custody for five days. Further investigations are being conducted under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Sarika Ahirrao. Police Sub-Inspector Deepak Desale, Constable Manoj Bachche, Naikarvindra Malle, Police Inspector Deepak Patil, and other members were a part of the investigation team.