Stock of remdesivir and oxygen is sufficient: Pawar

<p><strong>NASHIK :</strong></p><p>The joint commissioner of Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Madhuri Pawar has informed that all the measures have been taken for regular supply of medical oxygen and remdesivir injections. Remdesivir has been made available at a reasonable rate in all the medical stores affiliated with Covid hospitals, she added.</p>.<p>Planning has been made to ensure the provision of medical facilities and oxygen supply to hospitals as per demand. Of the total active patients on Monday, 5,741 patients require remdesivir. Presently, the Nashik district has a total of 5,820 remdesivir injections are available for sale. All the measures have been taken to ensure a regular supply of oxygen. Ten oxygen-producing companies in the district have supplied 80.91 metric tonnes of oxygen to the hospitals. However, the oxygen requirement from the health department is 56 metric tonnes minimum. After the distribution of 80.91 metric tonnes of oxygen, 28.44 metric tonnes of oxygen is still left, Pawar said.</p>.<div><blockquote>The FDA office will continue to function for all the days of the week to serve the patients and their relatives. In case of any difficulty with the availability of medicine and oxygen, one should contact the FDA office, Udyog Bhavan.</blockquote><span class="attribution">Madhuri Pawar, Jt. Commissioner, FDA</span></div>