Deshdoot Times

Stock of remdesivir and oxygen is sufficient: Pawar

FDA office to function daily to serve patients
Stock of remdesivir and oxygen is sufficient: Pawar
Jeetendra Sapkale
Oxygen
Nashiik
Subscribe now to get unlimited access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login and subscribe to continue reading this story.

Already a user? Login

Related Stories

No stories found.
Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com