Deshdoot Times

Steam machines distributed

Gaurav Pardeshi

NASHIK:

Nashik taluka unit of Bharatiya Janata Party planted a total of 4,000 saplings in rural parts of the district. Steam machines were also distributed to Corona warriors.

