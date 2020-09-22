Steam machines distributed

<p>NASHIK: </p><p>Nashik taluka unit of Bharatiya Janata Party planted a total of 4,000 saplings in rural parts of the district. Steam machines were also distributed to Corona warriors.</p>.<p>The office bearers of the unit are visiting door-to-door in rural parts and to inform about the works done by the party. As a part of this, fruits, beds distributed in rural hospital at Girnare. In addition, notebooks and masks were distributed to students.</p><p>Taluka chief Nitin Gaikar expressed his views on the occasion.</p><p>Alka Dive, Pravin Korde and others were also present on the occasion.</p>