Std XI: First merit list on Aug 27

NASHIK: The students submitted their admission forms to get admission online to Std XIth in the city for a total of 25,000 seats available in junior colleges. The first merit list will be released on August 27, 2021. The students registered their preferences for admissions college wise. August 22 was the last deadline to register preferences.

After the publication of the first merit list, the actual admission process will be started. Meanwhile, students registered their preferences for colleges after seeing a cut-off of marks last year. As students received a good percentage this year in the SSC examination, the cut-off of each college may be increased by five per cent.

Those students must take admission who will get the colleges in the first merit list they preferred. In case students will not get the colleges they preferred, they can go for the second round of admissions. Meanwhile, The option to edit Part-1 and fill Part-2 of the application will be closed from 23 to 30 August 2021, while the new student registration and Part-1 process will continue till the end of the admission process.

