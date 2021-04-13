Stay safe this new year

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: The new year for Marathi, Konkani Hindus, and Sindhis is here, bringing loads of joy and excitement among people like every year. However, the celebrations are expected to be different for the second consecutive year due to the prevalence of Covid 19. Residents need to stay home and send online greetings to their near and dear ones. Even though people can’t celebrate, they can still learn the importance of these festivals and pray for a Covid free world. </p>.<p><strong>Gudi Padwa</strong></p><p>It is a spring-time festival celebrated in and near Maharashtra and Goa to mark the beginning of a fresh year according to the lunisolar Hindu calendar. People of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka celebrate their new year on the same day, popularly known as Ugadi. The Pratipada Tithi is from 8:00 on April 12 to 10:16 till today. On this day, people bathe in oil and eat neem leaves as a ritual. Homes get decorated with mango leaves and rangolis. </p><p>On this day, gudhi flags (Gudhis) are created with red or orange cloth, they get decorated with flowers, and an inverted gold or silver vessel is placed at the top of the flag. The beautiful flag (Gudhi) is placed at the door/window of the house and signifies prosperity and growth. </p><p>The festival signifies the arrival of the spring season and reaping of Rabi crops. It is also linked to the mystical day on which Hindu god Bramha created time and the universe. According to one of the foreign religious studies professors, in rural Maharashtra, the festival is linked to the dance of Shiva and the coming together of the community as they carry the Gudhi Kavads to a Shiva temple.</p><p><strong>Cheti Chand</strong></p><p>Cheti Chand marks the beginning of a new year for Sindhi Hindus. One of the major reasons Sindhis celebrate this festival is to mark the birth of Udeoral in 1007 after they prayed to the Hindu god Varun Dev on the banks of the river Indus to save them from the Muslim ruler Mirkhshah. Varun Dev turned into an old man and explained to Mirkhshah that both religions deserve an equal amount of freedom. He, as Jhulelal, became the champion of people of both religions in Sindh. Every year, the festival is celebrated with fairs, feasts, parties, and DJ. On this day, many Sindhis take ‘Baharana Sahib’, a representation of Jhulelal, to a nearby riverbank for immersion.</p><p><strong>Cheti Chand Yatra cancelled</strong></p><p>The annual Jhulelal Jayanti held on the occasion of Cheti Chand has been cancelled this year due to the pandemic. Trust President Vasudev Shroff, Working Chairman Anand Kukreja, Secretary Mohan Sachdev and others informed that the pooja will be held in the presence of four people only. The big afternoon feast, Dj evening, and yatra stand cancelled.</p>