Stay on SP Patil’s transfer

NASHIK: District Superintendent of Police Sachin Patil’s transfer has been stayed by the High Court. It has also directed to take a decision on the transfer by the end of December. The decision of the the court is widely being hailed by Nashikites. Earlier in a reshuffle 32 state officials were transferred. Among them was SP Patil. In the meantime, transfer of Superintendents of Police was stopped on the backdrop of Ganeshotsav.

After the immersion day, the transferred officers were to be released. However, the court has put a stay on the transfer of SP Patil who a few days ago was transferred as Deputy Commissioner of State Intelligence. Shahaji Umap was to take over the charge as the Superintendent of Police replacing Patil. However, the court in the meantime stayed the transfer order. SP Patil had conducted a session to take action against traders who cheated farmers. It was commended by farmers and social organisations. Nashik district exports large quantities of grapes, pomegranates, onions, tomatoes and other crops.

The agricultural commodities are transported to North India as well as Bangladesh. In it, traders buy goods from farmers. But many a times in the process they don’t pay or they cheat when they pay. Patil had instructed all the police stations to work on it to protect the interest of farmers.

People laud the decision

Several organisations in the district had warned District Guardian Minister Bhujbal as well as senior officials in the administration of severe agitation if the transfer was not cancelled. For this, hoardings were also set up at important places in the city. The people of the district are celebrating after the High Court directed authorities to hold the transfer.