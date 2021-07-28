Stay on road excavation for new gas pipeline

NASHIK: Nashik Municipal Corporation Standing Committee Chairman Ganesh Gite has issued a special order and clarified that no new road will be excavated for gas pipeline in the city. A total of 205 kms of road will be dug in the city and a gas pipeline will pass through it. About 80 kms of excavations have been done so far and now the new excavations will be sanctioned only after the payment as per the new DPR. In the monthly meeting of the standing committee held yesterday, Chairman Gite also directed to pay the arrears immediately.