Stay healthy with seasonal fruits

Fruits are the best source of essential vitamins, minerals, fibres, carbohydrates and good fats. It is best to consume seasonal fruits as it naturally ripens to reach their wholesome taste and are high in nutrition to keep us healthy for the season. Here are some fruits of this season (summer), with their nutritional and health benefits.

Grapes

Grapes are known as superfood for their health benefits.

Rich in Vitamin C, boost immunity.

Rich in antioxidants like resveratrol, good for heart and brain.

High water content, low in sodium and low glycaemic index hence good for diabetes, High BP and kidney problems.

Good source of vitamin K, calcium, and magnesium.

Watermelon

Rich in water content about 90% and minerals like potassium, folate and Vitamin C.

Prevent dehydration, skin dryness, kidney problems, constipation, asthma and heart diseases.

Mango

It is known as the king of fruits because of its taste and rich flavour and high nutrition.

A cup of mango provides Vitamin C (60.1mg)-60%, Vitamin A (89.1mcg)-10% and Vitamin B6 (1060mcg)-12%, folate 18%, potassium 6% of your daily requirement.

Mangoes are good for the skin, hair, and due to their high antioxidants, they boost our immunity and even fight against cancer cells.

This low fat and high fibre fruit reduce the risk of heart disease.

Lime and citrus fruit

Sweet lime, lemons, tangerines, oranges

Loaded with fibres and vitamin A and C, folates, minerals like zinc, potassium, magnesium help you keep healthy for the season.

Low fat and high fibre keep your heart healthy and digestion good.

Low in calories, good for losing weight.

Pineapple

Rich in antioxidants like flavonoids and phenolic acids protecting cells from free radicals preventing cancer and infections.

Helps your digestion by cleaning the body’s organs and blood, increases your energy intake and boosts metabolism, nourishes your hair, skin, nails and teeth and keep you generally healthy.

Papaya

Another great fruit one can eat during summer.

Good source of Vitamin A, folates, phytonutrients, fibres hence good for digestion, skin, hair, even for losing weight.

Guava

Rich in Vitamin C, high in soluble fibres, minerals like magnesium.

Very good for diabetes; balances blood sugar and insulin levels.

Good for losing weight, improves metabolism.

Improves eyesight, brightens the skin complexion and also good for menstrual cramps.

Prevents infection.

Litchi

Very good source of potassium, vitamins and polyphenols.

Help regulate blood pressure and sodium.

High antioxidants help to boost immunity, fights cancer.

Keep you well hydrated, prevents fatigue and muscle cramps.

Other fruits that can also be consumed, to name a few: cantaloupe, banana, musk melon, kiwi, pear, jackfruit, Tadgola, Karunda, Baelphal etc. These are not only nutritionally rich but also helps to keep the body cool and maintain high energy levels, thus preventing fatigue and draining out. Let heat not take a toll on you, enjoy the summer season by eating fruits and staying fit.



Article by: Dr Shefali Agarwal

Consulting Homeopath, Dietician and Psychological Counsellor.

Email: drshefali@theholisticwellnessclinic.com