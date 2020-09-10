States need hard cash, pay GST dues: Chidambaram
States need hard cash, pay GST dues: Chidambaram
Deshdoot Times

States need hard cash, pay GST dues: Chidambaram

Abhishek Vibhandik

New Delhi

Following the government’s proposal to give a ‘Letter of Comfort’ to the states to borrow money to bridge the GST compensation gap, former Finance Minister P. Chida...

Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com