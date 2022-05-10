State’s first tribal industrial cluster in Dindori

NASHIK: As per the announcement made by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in the budget session, the government’s high-powered committee has approved the setting up of the first tribal industrial cluster of Maharashtra at Mauje Jambutke in Dindori taluka. For the centre, 31.51 hectares of government area at Jambutke will be notified as an industrial area, and this centre is considered to be the result of the efforts of Narhari Zirwal, the Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, who is pursuing this project.

According to the information received from office of the deputy speaker of the Legislative Assembly, a meeting was held recently in this regard under the chairmanship of Zirwal. The decision of setting up the centre has been taken in this meeting. According to the decision, a land selection committee had inspected 31.51 hectares of government land at Jambutke under the chairmanship of Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation and the Deputy Chairman of the Assembly Narhari Zirwal.

According to the survey report of the land selection committee, the area selected for the proposed tribal industry will be located near the Waghad Dam to ease up the water supply at the centre. Also, Nashik Road Railway Station, Nashik-Peth National Highway 848, and other industrial areas are close to Dindori. As the proposed project is in a tribal-dominated area, it is conducive to the equitable industrial development policy of the corporation, which will boost employment generation and provide opportunities for development to the backward classes.

As there is a good demand for plots in Dindori industrial area, it is desirable for the corporation to develop the proposed industrial zone, opined Assembly Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal. The centre will aid tribals become independent and generate a decent revenue. It will help them lead a quality life.