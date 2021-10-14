State Wildlife Action Plan gets green signal

MUMBAI: The State Wildlife Action Plan, which proposes comprehensive measures for wildlife safety and conservation, was approved at the State Wildlife Board meeting of the State Wildlife Board chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

This action plan has been prepared for a period of ten years from 2021 to 2030 and Maharashtra has become the first state in the country to prepare such an action plan. Thackeray directed that this plan should be strictly implemented. The Chief Minister also directed to send a proposal to the government for setting up a rapid reaction force in the state forest department and creation of additional posts for the same. At the beginning of the meeting, the Chief Minister released the book ‘Thibakedar Mumbaikar: Aarey Madhil Bibate’.

State Wildlife Action Plan

The State Wildlife Action Plan is divided into 12 chapters on conservation of rare species, control of poaching and illegal trade of wildlife, measures and rescue work on human-wildlife conflicts, wildlife health management, conservation of territorial water ecosystems, conservation of coastal and marine ecosystems, wildlife tourism.

These include conservation awareness, strengthening public participation, research and monitoring, ensuring sustainable funding for the wildlife sector, strengthening and expanding the protected area network in the state. This plan will be implemented in a timely manner by setting up a committee of concerned government departments, governmental organizations in the area, non-governmental organizations.

Meanwhile, Tourism Minister Aditya Thackeray suggested setting up a monitoring committee to see if the plan is being implemented properly. The meeting was held at Sahyadri Guest House. On the occasion MLA Dhiraj Deshmukh, Principle Secretary Sitaram Kunte, Forest Department Secretary Venugopal Reddy, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Sunil Limaye Member of State Wildlife Board, Senior Officers of Forest Department were present.