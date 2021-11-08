State should also reduce tax on fuel: NDTA

NASHIK: After the Centre announced cuts in excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs. 5 and Rs. 10, respectively, giving a Diwali-eve reprieve to consumers across the country from all-time high fuel prices they’ve been paying in the past few months, transporters across the district while welcoming the decision, have appealed to Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government in the State to reduce the tax on petrol and diesel in line with Centre’s decision.

The transporters were facing difficulties due to the consistent hike in petrol and diesel prices. While welcoming this decision, Nashik District Transport Association (NDTA) President Rajendra Phad has demanded that the state should also reduce the tax on petrol and diesel as per the decision of the Centre. Welcoming the central government’s decision to reduce petrol and diesel taxes, President Rajendra Phad said.