State Pharmacy Council elections announced

NASHIK: The elections of Maharashtra State Pharmacy Council are being conducted after 11 years. This year, some independent candidates, along with two panels, shall try their luck in this election. Four candidates will contest for one seat in North Maharashtra. The deadline to vote for selecting six members for the State Pharmacy Council is June 17, and the votes shall be counted on June 25.

Although there are 3,25,000 registered Pharmacy Council voters across the state, about 2,80,000 will vote in the upcoming elections as 40,000 to 50,000 voters have been declared as defaulters. They got the tag as they failed to renew the registration or for other reasons. Each one of these voters shall cast six voters to select a six-member panel. The deadline for filing nominations in the election process is February 18 and scrutiny will take place on February 21.

Thereafter, the withdrawal period is till February 25. Ballot papers will be sent to voters across the state by post and after they cast their ballots, the ballot papers will reach the office by 5.30 pm by June 17. The process of sending ballot papers will start from May 25. Six members are elected to the council from six divisions in the state. Nashik division includes Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Nandurbar and Nagar districts.

Two panels have been formed for this election, and some independent candidates are also trying their luck.Aspirants are trying to reach out to voters through social media. Milind Patil, Assistant Commissioner, Food and Drug Administration, is looking after the election process.

Candidates from Nashik Division

Dhananjay Khadgir, President of Retail Chemist Druggist Association, has entered the election arena from a panel from the Nashik division. In the other panel, three people have expressed their desire for a seat. Atul Aher, Suresh Aher and Sandeep Shewale, presidents of the Naki District Chemists Association, have expressed their desire for the seat. One of these three will get the seat in the other panel.