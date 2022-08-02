State-level tribal cultural festival from Aug 9

A felicitation ceremony has been organised for tribal persons, students, families of tribal freedom fighters, artisans, Bachat Gats, Vandhan Kendra, forest herbs, traditional dance artists, and others.

To participate in this programme, interested and eligible community members should contact the office of Project Officer, Integrated Tribal Development Project, Nashik, along with their complete information, passbook first page’s xerox copy, IFC code, bank’s branch name and complete address, caste certificate, Aadhaar card, and others.

Tribal persons and students who have performed gloriously at the international and national levels of the state and the families of freedom fighters will be honoured. An exhibition of handmade items, stalls for the sale of wild vegetables, food, Bachat Gat, Vandhan Kendra, and forest herbs will be set up.

During this period, tribal traditional dance competitions will be organised, and short films and documentaries based on tribal life will also be displayed. The awardees will be honoured with certificates, badges of honour, cash prizes, and others.