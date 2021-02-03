State Guv tour: Heavy police security planned

Nashik : State Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari is arriving on Nashik district tour today (Jan 3). Given this, heavy police security has been planned. Police personnel have already been deployed in rural parts of the district and the programme site in the city where the Governor will pay a visit.

The Governor will attend a bhoomipoojan programme of temple construction of Devmamledar Yashwantrao Maharaj, which has jointly been organised by Satana town council and Devmamledar Yashwantrao Maharaj temple trust.

Thereafter, he will attend an inaugural programme at Bhintghat (Gulabgaon) in Surgana tehsil. The Governor will then attend bhoomipoojan programme of research and training centre by National Association for the Blind at Satpur in city at 5 pm.

He will then stay at the government rest house, Golf Club. City police and rural police force have all set up for his security. Heavy police bandobast has been planned on the programme sites. Also, police personnel have been deployed on the routes.

The traffic on the Satpur route has been diverted. Deputy Commissioner of Police Pournima Choughule has issued orders regarding this. Accordingly, the routes between hotel Kumara to hotel Govind and Bhagwati industries to ITI signal in Satpur industrial area have been declared no vehicle zone between 12 pm to 8 pm.