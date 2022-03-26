State govt to fill 8000 vacant posts

NASHIK: It has been disclosed on the official website of the State Public Service Commission (MPSC) that various departments of the state government have submitted their final demand letters of the vacant posts to the Maharashtra Public Service Commission. The recruitment process will be conducted soon by publishing the advertisement on behalf of the commission. In this, 25 departments of the state government have given the details of vacancies in Group A, Group B and Group C categories. The MPSC will fill the vacancies through competitive examinations and direct recruitment.

Meanwhile, the recruitment process had not been carried out in the last two years due to the Corona pandemic. In addition, in the last few months, some companies had conducted tests. The irregularities in it had created suspicion about the whole recruitment process. Now that all these examinations will be conducted by the State Public Service Commission, its credibility will be maintained. This has created an atmosphere of enthusiasm among the students.

As per the letter of demand received by the commission, a demand for a total of 8034 vacant posts has been made by various departments of the state government. It includes 1,084 vacancies in public health department, 979 vacancies in agriculture, animal husbandry (979 vacant posts), industry and energy (279 posts), food and civil supply (62), water supply and sanitation 16, general administration 1105, Marathi language department 21, tribal development department 07.

Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation. 21, public works 61, environment department 3, home 1159, finance 371, medical education 1572, higher and technical education 70, school education and sports department 105, co-operation 32, skill development 171, revenue 104, rural development 32, urban development 265, soil and water conservation 11, water resources 274, law and justice 205 and planning department 25 posts. Of these, 3245 vacant posts will be filled for Group A, 2850 for Group B and 1939 for Group C.