State govt should decide on Maratha reservation: Athavale

He stated, “I have demanded the Prime Minister to give 10 to 12 per cent reservation to Kshatriyas all over the country. I will follow up on the matter with the Centre. There are poor people in the Maratha community and their income is low. They should get a reservation. If we had a Fadnavis government, we would have tabled the issue properly. This government failed to table the side properly.”

Ministers from four communities have been given a chance in the Union Cabinet. It will benefit the state. Efforts are being made to bring our government in the state as soon as possible, he said and claimed, “BJP and we will win ten Municipal Corporations including Mumbai and Nashik.”

About Narayan Rane, Athavale said that he has been trained by Balasaheb Thackeray and Balasaheb’s blessings are with him. While criticising Shiv Sena he remarked that such behaviour is not suitable for Shiv Sena. Over the unity of the opponents, Athavale said, “It is difficult for all the opposition parties to come together. If they come together, Modi will benefit. Modi is a staunch leader and we will win the next election. BJP’s vote share had increased in West Bengal and Congress had failed to garner votes.”

He demanded that the airport at Ojhar in Nashik be named after Karmaveer Dadasaheb Gaikwad and informed that he would meet the minister in Delhi in this regard.