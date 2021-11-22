State Fencing Competition kicks off with enthusiasm

NASHIK: The Maharashtra State Fencing Association and Nashik District Fencing Association have jointly organized the first Maharashtra State Fencing Competition for children under Mission Olympics in the hall at Kalika Devi Mandir, Nashik.

The Mission Olympic 2028 has been organized to prepare the small group of athletes from Maharashtra to compete in the next few years in the state, national competitions as well as in the international competitions and prepare themselves for the Olympics.

The inauguration of this competition took place on Sunday. Retired police officer and, President of Maratha Federation Nashik Chandrakant Bankar, Chhatrapati awardee Anand Khare, President of Nashik District Fencing Association Datta Patil, Manager of Union Bank Bhushan Rane, City President of Maratha Federation Sanjay Fadol, and other dignitaries inaugurated the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Chandrakant Bankar said that the idea of Mission Olympics is very important for the progress of our Indian athletes. Players and their parents should benefit from this scheme. He said that through this scheme, the athletes can go straight to the Olympics.

About 230 players from Nashik, Thane, Mumbai, Nagpur, Solapur, Jalna, Aurangabad, Raigad, Kolhapur, Dhule, Jalgaon, Satara and Sangli have participated in this tournament.

Among the boys, Raigad’s Soham Jangam reached the final by winning his three matches. Chandrahas Mangrule of Solapur advanced to the semi-finals after winning three matches in a row. Soham Jangam defeated Rudra Pardeshi of Nashik with 9-6 in the semi-finals and entered the final.

The technical side of the competition is being handled by Akshay Deshmukh, Jai Sharma, Dushyant Shirke, Rahul Fadol, Sayali Suryavanshi, etc. under the guidance of Raju Shinde and Deepak Nikam, Heads of Technical Committee, State Fencing Association.

Sunday’s results: -

EP Boys

Soham Jangam (Raigad) - 1st

Chandrahas Mangrule (Solapur) - 2nd

Siddharth Jaure (Raigad) and Rudra Pardesavanhi (Nashik) joint 3rd.

EP Girls