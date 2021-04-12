State board in search of an alternative method

<p><strong>NASHIK:</strong> The school education department has started searching for an alternative method to conduct 10th and 12th board exams against the backdrop of Corona. However, the students should take care of their health and continue studying, appealed Minister of School Education Prof Varsha Gaikwad. There is currently an atmosphere of confusion in the backdrop of the tenth, twelfth exams in the state, with the severity of the corona infection increasing. </p>.<p>Everyone is demanding either the cancellation of exams or to follow the online exam method. On this background, Minister Varsha Gaikwad interacted with 10th and 12th class students. She tried to reassure the board examinees by releasing a video through social media. The Minister said that they are discussing with the concerned authorities and experts about conducting examinations, alternative methods and advised the students to continue studying immediately. </p><p>Minister Gaikwad said, “I know you are worried and stressed. On one side, there is studying, and on the other hand, the number of Covid-19 cases is also increasing. You are worried about how to take the exam in such a situation. We discussed with various concerned people’s representatives and all the concerned elements. We are constantly pursuing, discussing.” “ I want to assure you that the health of the students is our priority, and at the same time, we are trying not to stop your education. </p><p>In the next few days, we will come before you once again to discuss this issue with the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister. But until then, you should study and be safe,” expressed Minister. The corona infection in the state is getting worse day by day. Therefore, students and parents are worried about how the board exams will be conducted.</p>