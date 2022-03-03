Start direct train from Nashik to Ajmer: MP Godse

NASHIK: To provide a hassle-free travel experience to Nashik citizens, MP Hemant Godse met Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway, and requested him to start a special train directly from Nashikroad Railway Station to Ajmer. He added to make railway passengers' journey comfortable, railway administration should provide efficient services to the passengers.

After noticing various problems and difficulties being faced by the railway passengers regularly, Godse decided to meet Lahoti and address the issues. Reacting to Godse's demand, Lahoti said the railway administration shall take a positive decision soon.

The amount of citizens travelling from Nashik to Ajmer's religious places is huge. Devotees from Nashik City face several problems while travelling as there's no direct train from Nashikroad Railway Station to Ajmer. Therefore, Central Railway should immediately start a direct train and provide relief to passengers.

Other demands include resuming services of Godavari Express, which were cancelled by the administration amid the pandemic. Also, passengers demand an escalator at Igatpuri Railway Station to ease commuting process.

The tunnels' width in Kasara Ghat is less, and the journey between Nashik-Mumbai is delayed due to the inability of Emu and Memu trains to pass through the tunnels. Therefore, the width should be increased by extending the proposed Manmad-Igatpuri railway line to Kasara. To conclude, Godse stated considering the number of commuters, the number of coaches in Panchavati Express should be increased to aid the passengers.