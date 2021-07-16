Star Air’s Indore flight from Sunday

NASHIK: Indore special flight will be operated by Star Air from July 18. Star Air is already operating Belgaum, Nashik and Ahmedabad. A special flight is being launched on Sunday (July 18), said the airline operators. The special flight will leave Nashik for Indore at 5.40 pm on Sunday. It will reach Indore at 6.30 pm. This service under the regional connectivity scheme UDAN will increase air traffic at Nashik airport and will help citizens to connect cities across the country. UDAN is a flagship scheme of the civil aviation ministry envisaged to make air travel affordable and widespread in the country.