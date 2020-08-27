Stamp duty cut to boost real estate sector

NASHIK :



In a bid to boost the ailing real estate sector which has been further crippled due to the Covid-19 crisis, the state government has decided to slash stamp duty to give the much-needed imputes to the sector.



The decision will give big relief to the citizens who dream of owning a house. It is bound to encourage first time homebuyers.



The slash in stamp duty will be in two stages. Earlier, the stamp duty was five per cent, but now it will be two per cent till December 31.

Stamp duty from Jan 1, 2021, until March 31, 2021, will be 3 percent.



The number of people booking home is expected to increase by December as the rate cut will benefit home buyer between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 1.50 lakh.