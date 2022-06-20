Stamp duty offices to run in two shifts

NASHIK: In the next two months, a decision will be taken soon to start the server smoothly and to open two offices in the municipal area in the morning and evening shifts assured Inspector General of Registration Shravan Hardikar to the Bar Association.

Under the leadership of Adv Nitin Thackeray, President of the Bar Association, the office bearers met Hardikar and discussed the issues related to registration.

The server of the stamp duty department is frequently down. This leads to restrictions on registration. Demands were made that the server should be started at full capacity, four more secondary registrar offices should be started within the municipal limits and an e-registration license should be given to the bar association.

Hardiker assured that efforts are being made to streamline the server and it will be running smoothly in the next two months. He also said that a decision will be taken immediately to start two offices in Nashik Municipal Corporation in morning and evening shifts.

District Registrar Kailas Davange, Vice President of Bar Association Vaibhav Shete, Secretary Hemant Gaikwad, Joint Secretary Sanjay Gite and Kamlesh Palekar were present at the occasion.