Stagnant water puddle cleaned

DEOLALI CAMP: The sanitation workers of Deolali Cantonment Board cleaned the stagnant water puddle at Vijaynagar (ward number eight) yesterday after the Daily Deshdoot and Deshdoot Times published about the sufferings of residents. The workers cleaned the puddle and sprayed disinfectants in the area to prevent mosquito breeding and safeguard the health of residents.

The residents of Pancharatna society, Donwade Road, Vijaynagar area in Deolali Camp were suffering immensely due to the stagnant water puddle near their colonies. The puddle not only created an unpleasant atmosphere with its stinking small, but the residents were also prone to various health hazards due to the accumulated water. The number of mosquitos and houseflies had increased in the area tremendously.

Residents had warned of a protest march against the administration if the latter didn’t resolve the issue immediately. For the last two to three years, residents had, from time to time, submitted memorandums and followed up with the board regarding the stinking water puddle. Even though the board used to assure them of immediate action, they never cleaned the area. Neither the health official visited the area nor did they send sanitation workers for cleaning. Residents had alleged due to the absence of people’s representatives in their area, the board was ignoring their plight.

However, as the news got published on March 26 morning, the sanitation workers cleaned the area the same day itself. Residents have expressed satisfaction over the cleaning of the puddle and hoped that the board continues to clean the area regularly. The board is supposed to clean each ward under their premises regularly without being reminded by the public. Health officials are responsible for providing a clean and hygienic town to the residents.