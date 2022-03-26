Stagnant water posing threat to residents

DEOLALI CAMP: Many colonies in cantonment ward No. 8 of Vijaynagar locality are badly affected by the stagnant water which is not only spreading stinking smell, but is also supplying countless mosquitoes and houseflies in the area.

“The board administration should pay attention to the menace else the residents will take out huge march in protest,” the residents of the area warned.

The puddles of filthy and smelly water in the vicinity of new Pancharatna society on Donwade Road in Vijaynagar have endangered the health of the people. The citizens of Deolali have accused the administration of playing with the lives of the citizens.

For the last two-three years, the new Pancharatna society and the citizens of the area have, from time to time, submitted memorandum and did correspondence regarding this stinking puddle of stagnant water. But only assurances were given by the administration. In fact, no action has been taken and no health official has visited the area, the affected residents in the area said. Citizens are further alleging that the cantonment administration is ignoring this issue which is important for the health of the citizens.

At present, the board officials are not paying attention to this issue as there is no people’s representative in this area. However, the health department should immediately inspect the area and solve the problems of the residents, otherwise the citizens of the area have warned that there will take out a march to the cantonment board.