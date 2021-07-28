Staff shortage in the health department

NASHIK: Key positions in the health department were filled on a contractual basis during pandemic. However, due to fear and lack of skilled manpower, 34 per cent seats in the district are still vacant in health department. The seats include doctors, nurses and technicians. Due to insufficient manpower, the responsibility of the health system is increasing.

The health system is most reliant on preventing the spread of corona. Therefore, emphasis was laid on increasing the manpower along with the system upgradation. Accordingly, the required posts are being filled on contract basis under the National Rural Health Mission. The posts of specialist doctors, nurses and various technicians are being filled on contract basis. It is also providing employment to locals. But because of Corona’s fear, many refused to be hired. So the posts appeared to be vacant.

It has also been found that many people refuse the job on the grounds that the job is not permanent as the appointment is for 3 to 11 months. Sources said that the specialist doctors are refusing the job due to short tenure and inadequate salary. Although the posts for X-ray, ECG, Lab Technician are high, the response however seems to be low. Therefore, the vacancy of these posts is adding to the technical difficulties in the treatment of patients.

There are 1052 posts to be filled in the district on contract basis. There are 332 vacancies in district government hospitals, sub-district hospitals, Covid Care Centers and 117 vacancies in Nashik and Malegaon. Also, after the approval, 241 posts including 75 posts of wardboy have been filled.

Meanwhile, the Covid Care Centers in the district have been closed due to the reduced cases, but the administration has continued the work of contract staff there, recognizing the danger of a third wave. As soon as vacancies are advertised, a large number of applications are received. However, the question of vacancies persists as some employees quit their jobs due to corona fear after getting the job.

