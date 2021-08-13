ST staff salaries stalled again

NASHIK: Even after the end of the second week of August, the employees of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation are still waiting for their salaries. This includes 5,800 ST employees from Nashik division alone. The wage hike has led to a time of starvation for ST employees. The unions are alleging that due to delay in disbursement of funds by the state government and inaction of the administration, salaries are not being paid on time.

ST’s passenger traffic was closed due to the second wave of corona in the state. The ST’s treasury was empty, creating a pay gap for the employees. The corona wave is now subsiding slowly, but the picture is not clear yet. The ST Corporation is still not getting the expected response from passengers. Employees are still waiting for their salaries due to the decline in income. In fact, the salaries of ST employees are classed in the bank account till the 7th of every month.

However, ST employees are worried as their salaries have not been paid even after dawn on August 12. There is a sense of resentment among the employees as the administration is delaying their salaries. Meanwhile, trade unions have demanded that the state government take permanent measures for the salaries of ST workers.