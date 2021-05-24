ST gets Rs 197 crores for buses

NASHIK: To make it possible for all girls in rural areas to get education up to Class XII, Rs. 197 crore has been provided to ST Corporation under the Human Resource Development Program to provide free ST services to them from school to village. A total of Rs 428 crores will be provided for the five-year period from 2013- 14 to 2019-20, out of which this amount has been paid.

The Department of Women and Child Welfare provides special buses to ST for the education of students of class VIII to XII under human resources. At present, there are 872 buses in the ST fleet under human resources. The aim is to ensure that girls’ education is not disrupted due to transportation costs or lack of transportation. Therefore, funding is being provided under the Human Development Program. At present ST provides free travel in the state to students from 5th to 12th under Ahilyabai Holkar Yojana and from 8th to 12th under Human Index.