ST gets financial support in Diwali

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: This year’s Diwali has added to the treasury of the ST Corporation. In the five consecutive days from November 13 to 17, ST has earned around Rs 2.68 crore through 2,596 rounds. From Dhantrayodashi to Bhaubija’s second day, Lalpari completed a journey of about seven and a half lakh kilometers on various routes from Nashik division and successfully carried the passengers to their desired destination.</p> .<p>The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation’s passenger bus service, which has been closed since March, received a green signal recently. The ST administration had planned to release 63 extra buses from Nashik to Dhule, Jalgaon, Nandurbar, Aurangabad, Pune, Mumbai and other routes for the Diwali season.</p><p>Passengers made huge contributions in response to ST’s passenger transport service. Due to this, people had crowded the old CBS, Thakkar Bazar, Mumbai Naka, Nashik Road, Nimani bus stands.</p><p>On the backdrop of Diwali, the ST administration had released buses from the highway bus stand to Mumbai, Nagar, Solapur, Satara and from Thakkar Bazar to Khandesh, Aurangabad and Pune.</p><p>From the old CBS bus stand, Lalpari ran on the interdistrict route. Buses were being made available according to the crowd of passengers. Especially for travel to places like Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon in Khandesh belt, there was a huge demand for Lalpari. All the buses on Khandesh route were overflowing with passengers.</p><p>Meanwhile, people have started returning home and the extra buses will continue till November 22, the ST administration has clarified. Buses will be made available next Saturday and Sunday keeping in view the potential congestion of passengers. It is also expected to increase ST’s revenue as regular rounds will continue.</p>