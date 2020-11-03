ST Bus
ST Bus
Deshdoot Times

ST employees warn of stir in front of houses

Demand two months' salaries, Diwali ex-gratia, DA

Gaurav Pardeshi

Gaurav Pardeshi

NASHIK :

The Maharashtra State Transport Workers' Union has warned concerned officials of agitation in front of houses on November 9 if their demands are not met before Diwa...

Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com