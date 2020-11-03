ST employees warn of stir in front of houses

<p><strong>NASHIK :</strong><br><br>The Maharashtra State Transport Workers' Union has warned concerned officials of agitation in front of houses on November 9 if their demands are not met before Diwali.</p>.<p>In a memorandum to to Resident Deputy District Collector Bhagwat Doiphode, the Union has demanded two months' salary payment, Diwali ex-gratia and DA. <br><br>In the Corona crisis, State Transport employees are risking their lives to perform the service. Despite this, the salaries of these employees have not been paid yet since August and now Diwali festival is fast approaching. Still no decision has been made about their pending salaries.<br><br>As a result, the ST employees and their families are facing financial crunch. A memorandum in this regard has been submitted by Maharashtra State Transport Workers' Union to Resident Deputy District Collector Bhagwat Doiphode. The Union demanded immediate payment of their pending salaries.<br><br>It warned that if the employees did not receive their dues, they would protest in front of their houses with their family members.<br><br>ST staff is performing service in very adverse conditions. More than 74 ST workers have died due to the COVID-19 disease.<br><br>Despite serving in a life-threatening crisis like Corona, the employees' salary has been stagnant since August.<br><br>As per government employees, it has been agreed in the labour agreement to give dearness allowance and festival allowance to ST employees. However, the ST Corporation has not yet given a festival allowance of Rs 12,500 to the workers even as Diwali drawing near.<br><br>There is huge dissatisfaction among the employees as they are not getting their salaries on time.<br><br>The memorandum also demanded immediate payment of two months' salaries, Diwali ex-gratia and dearness allowance.<br><br>The association has also issued a statement to the District Collector and Tehsildars to draw attention to their demand.<br><br>Even if the government does not take notice, the employees have warned that they will stage agitation in front of their houses on November 9.<br><br>Union leader Vijay Pawar and office bearers were present on the occasion.</p>