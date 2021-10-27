ST employees get Diwali gift

NASHIK: The officers and employees of ST Corporation have received a sweet gift of Diwali. On the backdrop of Diwali, the dearness allowance of ST employees has been increased by five per cent and Rs 5,000 will be given to the officers and Rs 2,500 to the employees as a Diwali gift, announced Minister Anil Parab.

This decision will benefit more than 93,000 employees of the corporation. It is noteworthy that the salary which is paid on the 7th of every month, this year it will be paid on the 1st of November, before Diwali. The employees had demanded an increase in dearness allowance.

Transport Minister and President of ST Corporation Dr. Anil Parab responded positively and decided to increase the DA. At present, employees are getting 12 per cent dearness allowance, which Parab decided to increase by another 5 per cent. Therefore, the dearness allowance of officers and employees will now be 17 per cent.

MSRTC implements ticket hike

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) or ST Corporation has finally implemented a 17 per cent fare hike from Monday midnight to reduce the burden on its coffers due to rising prices of fuel, tires and spare parts for vehicles. For the first time in three years, the corporation decided to increase the rent by 17.17 per cent. Tickets will be increased by at least Rs 5, while night buses tickets have been reduced by Rs 5 to Rs 10 to provide relief to night commuters.

According to the ticket fare hike, there will be no increase in fares for commuter bus, sleeping chair, Shivshahi, Shivneri and Ashwamedh for the first phase. After the second phase, after 6 km, the ticket price will increase. This increase has been done in multiples of Rs 5.

Meanwhile, the conductors will charge a revised ticket amount from passengers who have made a reservation in advance, the corporation explained. This additional rate has been implemented from midnight.

Maind transferred

Nitin Maind, Nashik Divisional Controller of ST Corporation, was transferred to Mumbai to headquarters of the corporation two months ago. An additional charge has been given to Kunwar, a senior officer in the mechanical department. As there is no full time department controller, the staff and general passengers are also facing difficulties in seeking redressal. The Nashik division is now awaiting for new department controllers. They will be appointed after Diwali.