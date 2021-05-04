ST employees excluded from the Covid-19 warriors' list

NASHIK: Excluding ST employees, several other employees have been included in the Central Government’s Corona Warriors list. Emergency service personnel were commuted safely by ST staff during the lockdown. This service continues to date. However, the removal of ST workers from the Corona Warriors list is highly reprehensible, said Shrirang Barge of the ST Workers’ Congress.

The ST employees continue to transport doctors, nurses, municipal employees, and other essential services even though the employees are at risk. Even after the whole country was under lockdown from March 2020, ST employees took the initiative for essential services. They also helped in the journey of migrants at the state border. In May, general agricultural goods freight carrier was started by ST.

In the unlock process also 50 per cent passenger service was started following the rules of the government. Meanwhile, about 7,500 ST employees have been affected by the corona, and more than 200 employees have died. The ST’s financial crisis is also a headache for working ST employees. The unions have expressed the view that, unfortunately, the Centre has ignored the ST Corona Warriors list while the ST staff and the administration are fighting for the country by putting their lives in danger. The state-wise list was published on the Centre’s Corona Warriors website.

No place in 15 lakh Corona warriors

There are a total of 14.90 lakh Corona Warriors working in Maharashtra. The list includes only doctors, trainee doctors, nurses, dentists, pharmacists, Ministry of AYUSH, CPSE hospitals, ESIC, Railways and other hospitals, lab volunteers, ex-servicemen, NYKS, NSS, NSC educated health training, Asha, Anganwadi Sevika, panchayat secretary, psychosocial care, home guard, postman, civil defense, fire services, various NGOs. However, the Centre has forgotten about the transport department and the transport service that gives rides to these employees of this essential service to the desired place.