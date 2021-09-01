ST employees agitate for pending salary

NASHIK: Even after the end of August, the employees of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation have not received the salary of July. Now the employees have become very aggressive due to the delay in the salary month of July. Workers led by Sangharsh ST Kamgar Union staged protests in all depots demanding immediate payment of wages.

After that, statements were sent to the divisional controllers through the depot head. At Nashik Depot No. 1, Sangharsh ST Kamgar Union sought prior permission to agitate to draw attention to the exorbitant wages of the government and administration.

However, due to the increasing number of corona patients in the city, the police had refused permission for the agitation, enforcing the Infectious Diseases Control Act and the Disaster Management Act. Therefore, in a representative manner, the employees protested and protested against the government.

Following the Covid19 rules, the employees submitted a statement of salary and other pending demands to the depot head Kishor Patil. The divisional president of the union Nilesh Khaire, secretary Kailas Kute and other employees were present on this occasion. Meanwhile, the workers have started agitation at the depot level through Sangharsh ST Kamgar Union and demanded payment of wages.