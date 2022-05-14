ST buses to run under bridge

NASHIK: As it is inappropriate to take ST buses from the flyover and keep the passengers waiting for ST under the bridge, ST control committee has opposed taking ST from the flyover. After a long wait, the passengers have seen the face of their beloved MSRTC buses or Laalpari in rural areas. The ST buses have started running full-fledged after five and a half months since the strike has been taken back. The service is stabilizing slowly. But, as the buses were going over from flyover, the passengers were facing issues.

There were also complaints that passengers waiting for ST under the bridge were getting disillusioned as ST was leaving via a flyover. After receiving a number of written and verbal complaints, the ST administration has now strictly banned ST from taking off from flyovers across the state.

The buses at Nashik, Pune, Mumbai and Nagpur will now go under the bridge without going from the flyover. Therefore, it will be convenient for the passengers waiting for ST at the stop. Drivers who cross the flyover will now have to face action. They will be closely watched by a special team.